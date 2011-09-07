TOKYO, Sept 7 Japanese deputy finance minister Fumihiko Igarashi said on Wednesday that Japan needs to take decisive action against excessive speculative moves in foreign exchange markets.

But he also said Japan should not compete with other countries to weaken its currency, and needs to act while considering global cooperation and protecting free markets.

Igarashi was re-appointed to the post under the new government led by Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda.

Igarashi's comments came after the Swiss National Bank on Tuesday shocked markets by setting an exchange rate cap on the soaring franc, which raised the possibility that some of the safe-haven inflows into the Swiss currency could shift to the yen. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)