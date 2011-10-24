TOKYO Oct 24 Japan's government would take decisive steps against currency moves if there were increasing signs that speculators were behind them, vice finance minister Fumihiko Igarashi said on Monday.

Igarashi, speaking at a press conference , also said one-sided currency moves could become a problem.

T he dollar hit a record low of 75.78 yen on trading platform EBS on Friday. That surpassed its previous record low of 75.94 yen in August, and brought back into focus the possibility of intervention to weaken the Japanese currency and protect exports. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford)