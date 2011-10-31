TOKYO Oct 31 Vice Finance Minister Fumihiko Igarashi said that Japan's currency market intervention on Monday was not targeting specific currency levels but rather at curbing excessive speculative moves that drove the yen to a record high against the dollar.

"I don't think intervention has ceased yet," Igarashi told reporters.

"It is too early to judge," he added, when asked about the effects of Monday's intervention.

Japan sold the yen for the second time in less than three months after it hit another record high against the dollar on Monday, saying it intervened to counter speculative moves that were hurting the economy. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)