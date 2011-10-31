TOKYO Oct 31 Vice Finance Minister Fumihiko
Igarashi said that Japan's currency market intervention on
Monday was not targeting specific currency levels but rather at
curbing excessive speculative moves that drove the yen to a
record high against the dollar.
"I don't think intervention has ceased yet," Igarashi told
reporters.
"It is too early to judge," he added, when asked about the
effects of Monday's intervention.
Japan sold the yen for the second time in less
than three months after it hit another record high against the
dollar on Monday, saying it intervened to counter speculative
moves that were hurting the economy.
