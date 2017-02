TOKYO Nov 21 Japan vice finance minister Fumihiko Igarashi said on Monday that an initial rise in the country's sales tax should come after October 2013, as that fits with a programme of tax and social security reform.

Igarashi also said the first rise is likely to bring the sales tax to 7-8 percent from the current 5 percent and that the second hike is expected to be in April-October 2015.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Joseph Radford)