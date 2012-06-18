TOKYO, June 18 Japan's vice finance minister Fumihiko Igarashi said on Monday he welcomed the outcome of the election in Greece on Sunday but that this was only the first hurdle and Greece's problems have not yet been solved.

Igarashi, speaking to reporters, said he continues to urge European countries to take efforts to manage their sovereign debt crisis.

Political parties supporting Greece's international bailout will begin forging a government on Monday after an election victory over radical leftists staved off the prospect of the debt-laden country leaving the euro and brought relief to global markets. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Michael Watson)