TOKYO, June 18 Japan's vice finance minister
Fumihiko Igarashi said on Monday he welcomed the outcome of the
election in Greece on Sunday but that this was only the first
hurdle and Greece's problems have not yet been solved.
Igarashi, speaking to reporters, said he continues to urge
European countries to take efforts to manage their sovereign
debt crisis.
Political parties supporting Greece's international bailout
will begin forging a government on Monday after an election
victory over radical leftists staved off the prospect of the
debt-laden country leaving the euro and brought relief to global
markets.
