TOKYO, Sept 9 Japan needs to do more than double its 5 percent sales tax by mid-decade in order to reduce public debt, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday, warning the time for policy adjustment is running out.

"We welcome ... the recent proposal to double the consumption tax" and Tokyo's plan to balance its budget excluding debt-servicing by the fiscal year to March 2021, Kenneth Kang, division chief for Japan in the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department, said in a seminar.

But "more needs to be done to put the net debt ratio firmly on a downward path earlier by the middle of the decade. This would reduce the risk of more severe adjustments later and strengthen public confidence in fiscal positions."

The IMF has recommended heavily indebted Japan should soon begin a step-by-step process of tripling its consumption tax to 15 percent to bring down public debt.

It called for striking a balance between comprehensive tax reform and limits on spending growth and said tripling the sales tax coupled with other steps, such as withdrawal of fiscal stimulus, is one option.

"Time for adjustment is running out... Going forward, without a significant policy adjustment, gross public debt could exceed household financial assets in around 10 years," the IMF warned in its presentation paper.

This "implies the government would need to rely on other sources including overseas to help finance the deficits," Kang said.

Japan's government bond yields have remained at a low level as its public debt, although twice the size of the $5 trillion economy, are almost entirely financed domestically thanks to big domestic savings.

Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service downgraded Japan's sovereign rating last month blaming the nation's revolving-door governments for delaying fiscal reform. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)