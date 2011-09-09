(Adds details, background)

By Rie Ishiguro

TOKYO, Sept 9 Japan can withstand a modest rise in its 5 percent sales tax next year despite increased uncertainty about the global economy, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday, urging Tokyo to more than double the tax by mid-decade.

The IMF has recommended that heavily indebted Japan should soon begin a step-by-step process of tripling its consumption tax to 15 percent to bring down public debt, starting with a modest rise of 2 to 3 percentage points in 2012.

"Although uncertainties around the global outlook have increased, our forecast and most other forecasts for (Japan's) growth next year are still pretty robust at above 2 percent," Kenneth Kang, division chief for Japan in the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department, said in a seminar.

"So I think the economy can withstand a modest increase in the consumption tax," he said, adding that by starting fiscal adjustments sooner rather than later, positive effects from increased confidence in public debt should offset some of the negative impact on household spending.

The IMF also believes that by using revenue from initial tax hikes entirely to finance reconstruction spending after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, Tokyo can limit additional bond issuance and stimulate recovery, he said.

But the government is considering raising core taxes such as corporate and income taxes to finance reconstruction, as some officials have argued that revenue from sales tax hikes should be used solely to fund swelling social security spending.

Kang said the IMF welcomes Japan's plan announced in June to double the consumption tax and its pledge made last year to balance its budget excluding debt-servicing by the fiscal year to March 2021.

But "more needs to be done to put the net debt ratio firmly on a downward path earlier, by the middle of the decade. This would reduce the risk of more severe adjustments later and strengthen public confidence in fiscal positions."

"Time for adjustment is running out ... Going forward, without a significant policy adjustment, gross public debt could exceed household financial assets in around 10 years," the IMF warned in a presentation paper.

A vast pool of domestic savings has helped keep Japanese government bond (JGB) yields at a low level despite huge public debt that is twice the size of the $5 trillion economy.

This could change quickly, Kang cautioned, as JGB yields have proved to be sensitive to outside events such as U.S. Treasury moves. A credible medium-term fiscal strategy is thus vital to maintain the current confidence among market participants, he said.

Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service downgraded Japan's sovereign rating last month, blaming the nation's revolving-door administrations for delaying fiscal reform. Other ratings agencies have also threatened cuts.