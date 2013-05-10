TOKYO May 10 The current level of the yen is
appropriate given the package of policies that Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe is trying to pursue, a senior International
Monetary Fund official said on Friday.
Some confusion in the government bond market cannot be
avoided due to the Bank of Japan's bold changes to monetary
policy, but the government debt market will eventually adjust to
the new policy, Deputy Managing Director Naoyuki Shinohara said
at a seminar in Tokyo.
"In general, if you ease monetary policy, your currency will
weaken," Shinohara said.
"If you look at Abe's policies as a whole, then the current
level of the yen seems reasonable."
The dollar extended its relentless rally against the
Japanese currency on Friday to break above 101 yen, its
highest since April 2009.