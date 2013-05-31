TOKYO May 31 The International Monetary Fund said on Friday that it does not see a weak yen as problematic if Japan's monetary easing is aimed at domestic goals and accompanied by comprehensive fiscal and structural reforms.

The Bank of Japan is taking appropriate steps to contain excessive volatility in the government bonds market, the IMF said in a statement following its annual review of Japan's economy and economic policies.

It also said the central bank could achieve its 2 percent inflation target in the near to medium term if fiscal and structural reforms are implemented.