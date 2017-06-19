TOKYO, June 19 The International Monetary Fund
on Monday urged Japan to avoid withdrawing fiscal policy
stimulus and to keep monetary policy accommodative to accelerate
growth and achieve higher inflation.
The real exchange rate is in line with medium-term economic
fundamentals but Japan's current account balance last year was
slightly stronger than warranted by economic fundamentals, the
IMF said.
"The expiration of fiscal support in 2018 under current
policies together with a smaller expansion in foreign demand
would reduce growth to less than half of that in 2017," the IMF
said in its annual Article 4 evaluation of Japan's economy.
"Without additional spending, the fiscal stance could become
contractionary in 2018–20 due also to the scheduled consumption
tax hike in October 2019."
Japan also needs to move faster on reforms to increase
productivity, diversify the labour market and increase corporate
investment, the IMF said.
(Reporting by Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by
Chang-Ran Kim)