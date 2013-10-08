* Japan structural reforms crucial to inflation expectations
* Growth in Japan, Asia to slow if Japan reforms disappoint
* Japan PM Abe trying to end deflation, revive economy
By Stanley White
TOKYO, Oct 8 Japan's government needs to
implement structural reforms to boost the potential growth rate
or it may be forced to launch more fiscal stimulus to meet the
Bank of Japan's 2 percent inflation goal, the International
Monetary Fund said.
Failure to include credible structural reforms in Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's economic policies, known as "Abenomics,"
would slow economic growth in Japan as well as in Asia, the IMF
warned in an update to its World Economic Outlook.
The IMF welcomed Japan's plan to raise its sales tax to pay
for welfare costs but said the government's decision to offset
the blow with stimulus spending means it is under pressure to
compile a fiscal discipline plan as soon as possible.
"Structural reforms will be critical to open up the
additional policy space that may be needed to bring inflation up
to the 2 percent target, "the IMF said in its report.
Abe's government will finalise a 5 trillion yen stimulus
package in December. The measures will include tax breaks for
companies and home owners, but the government has yet to decide
how it will spend most of the money.
The IMF acknowledged that stimulus spending is likely to
have a short-term benefit and that the economy could grow more
than it forecast in 2014.
Japan's economy will grow 2.0 percent this year and then
slow to 1.2 percent in 2014 due to the sales tax hike, the IMF
said.
Those forecasts were little changed from July, when the IMF
said Japan's GDP will expand 2.1 percent this year and 1.1
percent next year.
ECONOMIC CHALLENGES
Failure to deliver on structural reforms would shave 0.75
percentage point from Japan's GDP growth, while growth in Asia
would decrease by 1.0 percentage point, the IMF said.
The Japanese government has already made two big
announcements this year on economic reforms, but the plans have
fallen short on detail, causing some investors to question
whether Abe can deliver policies to fundamentally change the
economy.
Abe swept to power in December by promising bold steps to
jolt the economy from its two-decade long torpor. Since then,
the prime minister has overseen a massive dose of fiscal and
monetary stimulus that's buoyed investor and business
confidence.
However, the IMF cautioned that without steps to raise
productivity, such as increasing female workers and raising the
retirement age, it will be difficult to boost business
investment and inflation expectations over the long term.
This would jeopardise the BOJ's target of reaching 2 percent
inflation by 2015. If there is limited room for further monetary
policy easing, then the government would have to use fiscal
policy to narrow the negative output gap, according to the IMF.
More spending would risk higher yields, the report said, as
Japan's outstanding debt burden is the worst among major
economies at 1,000 trillion yen, or twice the size of its GDP.
Abe announced earlier this month that the government will
raise the 5 percent sales tax to 8 percent next year, an
important step toward fiscal prudence. However, there are doubts
whether the government will carry out an additional tax hike to
10 percent scheduled in 2015.
The BOJ offered an intense burst of stimulus in April,
pledging to double the supply of money to end 15 years of
deflation and meet its 2 percent inflation goal in roughly two
years. It has stood pat on policy since then.
The BOJ's strategy rests on buying 7.5 trillion yen of
long-term government bonds per month, which is the equivalent of
roughly 70 percent of newly issued government debt.