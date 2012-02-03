TOKYO Feb 3 Emerging countries understand the International Monetary Fund must boost its firepower as the euro zone debt crisis threatens to hurt the global economy, IMF Deputy Managing Director Naoyuki Shinohara said.

"Countries including emerging nations understand the need to boost a global institution such as the IMF at a time when Europe's problems are seen affecting countires outside the euro zone," Shinohara said at a news conference in Tokyo on Friday.

The IMF is seeking to more than double its war chest by raising $600 billion in new resources to help countries deal with the fallout from Europe's financial crisis, but the plan faces roadblocks from the United States and other countries.

Shinohara made the remark when asked about his expectations for emerging nations' contributions to the increase. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Joseph Radford)