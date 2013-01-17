BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
TOKYO Jan 17 Japan's currency is in the process of escaping from excessive appreciation, Shigeru Ishiba, secretary general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said on Thursday.
Ishiba, the party's number-two official, also said in a speech that it is important for the government to enact measures that lead to higher incomes for people to feel that the economy is improving.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes