TOKYO Feb 14 The yen is overvalued from a trade
perspective and the reversal of the currency's strength is
essential for the Bank of Japan to achieve its 2-percent
inflation target, former deputy central bank governor Kazumasa
Iwata was quoted as saying by a Japanese ruling party official.
The comments weigh into a growing global debate on whether
it is acceptable for Japan to pursue aggressive monetary easing
if it effectively drives down the yen, fanning talk of a looming
currency war if other countries follow suit to help their
exporters stay competitive.
Iwata, considered one of the leading candidates to replace
BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa when he leaves his post in March,
said the dollar at 95 yen was appropriate from a trade
perspective, according to the Liberal Democratic Party source.
The dollar traded around 93.50 yen on Thursday after
hitting a 33-month high around 94.47 yen on Monday.
Shirakawa, who travels to Moscow this weekend for his last
Group of 20 finance leaders' meeting, is expected to reinforce
Tokyo's argument that its monetary expansion policies are aimed
at pulling the country out of deflation, not at nudging down the
yen.
Japan has said the Group of Seven rich nations accepted
Tokyo's view when it declared in a statement on Tuesday that
fiscal and monetary policies would not be directed at devaluing
currencies.
Iwata now heads a private economic research think-tank and
is not involved in policymaking, but his comments may rekindle a
concerns that Japan could be targeting specific yen levels that
it deemed appropriate for its struggling exporters.
The BOJ doubled its inflation target to 2 percent in
January and made an open-ended commitment to buy assets from
next year. That was its fourth monetary expansion in five
months, taken largely in response to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
relentless calls for bolder action to beat deflation.
Expectations of more aggressive money printing in months
ahead have driven the yen down nearly 20 percent against the
dollar since November.
Data earlier on Thursday showed Japan's economy unexpectedly
contracted for the third consecutive quarter in
October-December, showing the country is struggling to escape
from a mild recession and adding weight to the new government's
push for more radical policy steps to revive growth.