TOKYO, March 21 New Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata said on Thursday that the relationship between money supply and consumer prices is a long term phenomenon and not something that occurs over the short term.

Iwata, speaking at an inaugural press conference, also said inflation targeting is a tool used to foster employment and economic growth.

Hiroshi Nakaso, the central bank's other new deputy governor, also said that it is important for higher corporate earnings and higher wages to accompany inflation.

Iwata, an academic, and Nakaso, a career central banker, assumed their posts on Wednesday.