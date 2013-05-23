TOKYO May 23 The Bank of Japan said on Thursday that the bond market operation it conducted the same day was in line with Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's stance to conduct flexible market operations in the wake of bond market volatility.

Kuroda vowed to take steps needed to reduce volatility in the Japanese government bond market following Wednesday's monetary policy meeting.

The 10-year Japanese government bond cash bond yield rose as high as 1.000 percent on Thursday, its highest in more than a year, after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke hinted that the U.S. central bank might slow its bond purchases later this year if the U.S. economy improves further.