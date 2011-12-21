TOKYO Dec 21 Japan aims to maintain
investor trust in Japanese government bonds through tax and
social security reforms, Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura
said on Wednesday.
The Japanese credit ratings agency Rating and Investment
Information downgraded Japan to AA+ from AAA earlier on
Wednesday, citing inadequate social security reform and an
unclear outlook for economic revitalisation.
"Our country's fiscal situation is extremely severe ... By
pushing ahead with social security and tax reforms and making
Japan's fiscal situation healthier in a steady manner, we would
like to maintain trust in government bonds," Fujimura told a
regular news conference.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)