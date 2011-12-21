TOKYO Dec 21 Japan aims to maintain investor trust in Japanese government bonds through tax and social security reforms, Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura said on Wednesday.

The Japanese credit ratings agency Rating and Investment Information downgraded Japan to AA+ from AAA earlier on Wednesday, citing inadequate social security reform and an unclear outlook for economic revitalisation.

"Our country's fiscal situation is extremely severe ... By pushing ahead with social security and tax reforms and making Japan's fiscal situation healthier in a steady manner, we would like to maintain trust in government bonds," Fujimura told a regular news conference. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)