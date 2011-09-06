TOKYO, Sept 6 Japan, South Korea and China financial regulators discussed Europe's fiscal problems, the risks to the U.S. economy and their impact on Asia, Japan's banking minister said on Tuesday.

"There are fiscal problems in Europe and downside risks for the U.S. economy and those problems are becoming threats to Asia ... The three countries exchanged opinions on these issues," Shozaburo Jimi, Japan's financial services minister, told a news conference.

Deputy heads of the financial regulatory agencies of China, Japan and South Korea participated in the conference call on Tuesday. Jimi did not attend. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)