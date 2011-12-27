TOKYO, Dec 28 Japan's jobless rate was unchanged in November and the availability of jobs improved, government data showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.5 percent in November, matching economists' median forecast, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 0.69 from 0.67 in October, compared with the median forecast of 0.68.

Following is a table of Japan's job data with economists' median forecasts in parentheses:

NOV OCT SEPT NOV 2010 (Seasonally adjusted) Unemployment rate 4.5 (4.5) 4.5 4.1 5.1 pct Jobs-to-applicants ratio 0.69 (0.68) 0.67 0.67 0.57

-------------------------------------------------------------------- (Unadjusted) Number of unemployed (mln) 2.80 2.88 2.75 3.18 Number of employed (mln) 62.60 62.64 62.76 62.52 (including self-employed) Number of salaried (mln) 55.05 54.79 54.83 54.81 Job participation rate 56.7 56.7 56.9 56.6 (y/y, pct) Number of new job offers +14.2 +11.8 +12.5 +22.6

A full table can be seen on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at:

here (Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen only in Japanese on the labour ministry's website.) (Reporting by Sumio Ito, writing by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)