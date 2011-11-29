TOKYO, Nov 29 Japan's jobless rate rose in
October and the availability of jobs was unchanged ,
suggesting firms are cautious about hiring due to worries
about the impact of the euro zone debt crisis and a strong yen.
Following is a table of Japan's job data with economists'
median forecasts in parentheses:
OCT SEPT AUG OCT 2010
(Seasonally adjusted)
Unemployment rate 4.5 (4.2) 4.1 4.3 5.1 pct
Jobs-to-applicants ratio 0.67 (0.68) 0.67 0.66 0.56
----------------------------------------------------------------
(Unadjusted)
Number of unemployed (mln) 2.88 2.75 2.76 3.34
Number of employed (mln) 62.64 62.76 59.67 62.86
(including self-employed)
Number of salaried (mln) 54.79 54.83 52.08 55.03
Job participation rate 56.7 56.9 56.6 56.9
(y/y, pct)
Number of new job offers +11.8 +12.5 +18.4 +13.9
A full table can be seen on the website of the Ministry of
Internal Affairs and Communications at:
here
(Note: From March to August, the government excluded three
disaster-hit northeast prefectures Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima.
The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be
seen only in Japanese on the labour ministry's website.)
(Reporting by Sumio Ito, writing by Kaori Kaneko)