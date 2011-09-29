TOKYO, Sept 30 Japan's jobless rate fell in August and the availability of jobs improved, suggesting a steady recovery in the job market but the outlook is murky as the global economic slowdown heightens risks for Japan's economy.

The jobs data excluded the three prefectures -- Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima -- that were hit hardest by the natural disaster in March.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.3 percent from July's 4.7 percent, and compared with economists' median forecast of 4.7 percent, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed on Friday.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 0.66 from 0.64 in July, edging out the median forecast of 0.65 percent.

The number of new job offers rose 0.9 percent in August from the previous month and was up 18.4 percent from a year ago. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)