HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 7 at 6:47 P.M. EST/2347 GMT
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
TOKYO, Sept 30 Japan's jobless rate fell in August and the availability of jobs improved, suggesting a steady recovery in the job market but the outlook is murky as the global economic slowdown heightens risks for Japan's economy.
The jobs data excluded the three prefectures -- Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima -- that were hit hardest by the natural disaster in March.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.3 percent from July's 4.7 percent, and compared with economists' median forecast of 4.7 percent, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed on Friday.
The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 0.66 from 0.64 in July, edging out the median forecast of 0.65 percent.
The number of new job offers rose 0.9 percent in August from the previous month and was up 18.4 percent from a year ago. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
* Elliott International L.P. reports open market purchase of 34,000 shares of Arconic's common stock at $26.3554 per share on Feb 7 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kjJSrW] Further company coverage:
* Elliott Associates, L.P. reports open market purchase of 16,000 Arconic Inc's common stock at $26.3554 per share on Feb 7 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2llw68B] Further company coverage: