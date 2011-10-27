TOKYO Oct 28 Japan's jobless rate fell in
September and the availability of jobs improved, helped by
reconstruction-related demand after the March disaster but the
outlook is murky as corporations may rein in hiring on
uncertainty over the global economy and volatile financial
markets.
The jobs data included three disaster-hit northeast
prefectures -- Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima -- that the
government had excluded from the data from March to August.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.1
percent in September from 4.3 percent in August, compared with
economists' median forecast of 4.4 percent, figures from the
Internal Affairs ministry showed on Friday.
The September figure excluding the disaster-hit prefectures
was also 4.1 percent.
The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 0.67 in September from
0.66 in August, and compared with the median forecast of 0.67.
The number of new job offers slipped 1.5 percent in
September from the previous month but was still up 12.5 percent
from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)