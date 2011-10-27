TOKYO Oct 28 Japan's jobless rate fell in September and the availability of jobs improved, helped by reconstruction-related demand after the March disaster but the outlook is murky as corporations may rein in hiring on uncertainty over the global economy and volatile financial markets.

The jobs data included three disaster-hit northeast prefectures -- Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima -- that the government had excluded from the data from March to August.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.1 percent in September from 4.3 percent in August, compared with economists' median forecast of 4.4 percent, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed on Friday.

The September figure excluding the disaster-hit prefectures was also 4.1 percent.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 0.67 in September from 0.66 in August, and compared with the median forecast of 0.67.

The number of new job offers slipped 1.5 percent in September from the previous month but was still up 12.5 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)