Tokyo Dec 28 Japan's jobless rate was unchanged in November and the availability of jobs improved, government data showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.5 percent in November, matching economists' median forecast, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 0.69 from 0.67 in October, compared with the median forecast of 0.68.

The number of new job offers rose 3.4 percent in November from previous month and was up 14.2 percent from a year ago. (Reporting by Sumio Ito, writing by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)