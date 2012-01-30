TOKYO Jan 31 Japan's jobless rate rose to 4.6 percent in December suggesting a steady recovery is unlikely on caution over Europe's debt crisis and a strong yen.

But the availability of jobs improved partly helped by reconstruction demand.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 4.6 percent from 4.5 percent in December, and compared with economists' median forecast of 4.5 percent, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed on Tuesday.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 0.71, the highest since November 2008, from 0.69 in December. That compared with the median forecast of 0.70.

The number of new job offers slipped 0.7 percent in December from previous month but rose 14.4 percent from a year ago.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)