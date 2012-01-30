TOKYO Jan 31 Japan's jobless rate rose to
4.6 percent in December suggesting a steady recovery is unlikely
on caution over Europe's debt crisis and a strong yen.
But the availability of jobs improved partly helped by
reconstruction demand.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 4.6
percent from 4.5 percent in December, and compared with
economists' median forecast of 4.5 percent, figures from the
Internal Affairs ministry showed on Tuesday.
The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 0.71, the highest since
November 2008, from 0.69 in December. That compared with the
median forecast of 0.70.
The number of new job offers slipped 0.7 percent in December
from previous month but rose 14.4 percent from a year ago.
A full table can be seen on the website of the Ministry of
Internal Affairs and Communications at: here
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)