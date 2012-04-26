TOKYO, April 27 Japan's jobless rate was steady
in March and the availability of jobs improved, supported by
hiring for reconstruction-related jobs for the
earthquake-battered northeast.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.5 percent,
unchanged from February and matching economists' median forecast
of 4.5 percent, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry
showed on Friday.
The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 0.76, the highest since
October 2008, from 0.75 in February, in line with the median
forecast of 0.76.
The number of new job offers rose 1.6 percent in March from
the previous month and was up 15.2 percent from a year ago.
