TOKYO, April 27 Japan's jobless rate was steady in March and the availability of jobs improved, supported by hiring for reconstruction-related jobs for the earthquake-battered northeast.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.5 percent, unchanged from February and matching economists' median forecast of 4.5 percent, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed on Friday.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 0.76, the highest since October 2008, from 0.75 in February, in line with the median forecast of 0.76.

The number of new job offers rose 1.6 percent in March from the previous month and was up 15.2 percent from a year ago.

here (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)