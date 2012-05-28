TOKYO May 29 Japan's jobless rate rose in April but the availability of jobs improved, government data showed on Tuesday, supported by hiring for reconstruction-related jobs in the earthquake-battered northeast.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 4.6 percent from 4.5 percent in March, compared with economists' median forecast of 4.5 percent, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 0.79 in April from 0.76 in the previous month, marking the highest level since October 2008. The median estimate was for a rise to 0.77.

The number of new job offers rose 3.6 percent in April from the previous month and jumped 14.2 percent from a year earlier.

A full table can be seen on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at:

here (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)