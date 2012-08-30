TOKYO Aug 31 Japan's jobless rate remained
steady in July and the availability of jobs improved, partly
helped by reconstruction demand continuing to underpin the jobs
market.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.3
percent in July, unchanged from June and in line with
economists' median forecast, figures from the Internal Affairs
ministry showed on Friday.
The July jobs-to-applicants ratio improved to 0.83, matching
a level last seen in September 2008. That compared with 0.82 in
June and the median forecast of 0.83. It means 83 jobs were
available for every 100 job seekers.
The number of new job offers slipped 0.6 percent in July
from previous month and was still up 12.8 percent from a year
ago.
