TOKYO, July 31 Japan's jobless rate fell in June
and the availability of jobs improved, indicating reconstruction
spending helped to support the jobs market.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.3
percent in June from 4.4 percent in May, figures from the
Internal Affairs ministry showed on Tuesday. That compared with
economists' median forecast for 4.4 percent.
The June jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 0.82, the highest
level since September 2008, compared with 0.81 in May. It means
there were 82 jobs for every 100 job seekers, and matched the
median forecast.
The number of new job offers slipped 2.1 percent in June
from the previous month but was still up 12.1 percent from a
year earlier.
A full table can be seen on the website of the Ministry of
Internal Affairs and Communications at:
here
(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be
seen only in Japanese on the labour ministry's website.)
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)