BRIEF-Highwoods prices $300 million of 3.875 pct notes due 2027
* Highwoods Properties Inc - Has priced a $300 million offering of 3.875% unsecured notes under its existing shelf registration statement
TOKYO Dec 28 Japan's jobless rate edged down in November and the availability of jobs was unchanged, indicating that severe economic conditions are keeping firms cautious on hiring.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.1 percent from October's 4.2 percent, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed on Friday. The November result compared with economists' median forecast of 4.2 percent.
The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 0.80 in November, unchanged from the previous month and the same as the median forecast.
The number of new job offers rose 0.1 percent in November from the previous month and was up 8.4 percent from a year ago.
A full table can be seen on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at:
* Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc proposes public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market close, oil settlement prices)