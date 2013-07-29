TOKYO, July 30 Japan's jobless rate hit its lowest level in four and a half years in June and the availability of jobs hit the highest in five years, boding well for the government's efforts to revive the economy and end deflation.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent from 4.1 percent the month before, figures from the Internal Affairs Ministry showed on Tuesday. The result compared with economists' median forecast of 4.0 percent.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 0.92, the highest level in five years. That compared with 0.90 in May and the median forecast of 0.91.

The number of new job offers rose 2.2 percent in June from the previous month and was up 3.8 percent from a year ago.

