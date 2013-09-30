TOKYO Oct 1 Japan's jobless rate unexpectedly
rose slightly in August, but the availability of jobs hit the
highest level in more than five years, government data showed on
Tuesday, in an encouraging signal for its efforts to end
deflation.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 4.1
percent from 3.8 percent in the previous month. The median
forecast was for a reading of 3.8 percent.
The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 0.95 from 0.94 in July.
That was the highest since May 2008 and matched the median
estimate.
The number of new job offers fell 1.0 percent in August from
the previous month but was up 4.3 percent from a year ago.
