China aims to cut taxes, fees for companies by 1 trln yuan this year-premier
BEIJING, March 15 China aims to cut taxes and fees for companies by 1 trillion yuan ($144.65 billion) this year, Premier Li Keqiang said Wednesday.
TOKYO Feb 28 Japan's jobless rate held steady at the lowest in six years in January and the availability of jobs improved to the highest in more than six years in an encouraging sign that a tight labour market will support consumer spending.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in January, unchanged from the previous month and in line with economists' median forecast, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed on Friday.
The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.04 from December's 1.03, matching the median estimate.
That marked the highest since August 2007, when the ratio stood at 1.05.
The number of new job offers rose 3.5 percent in January from the previous month and was up 12.9 percent from a year ago.
For more background, please see PREVIEW
A full table can be seen on the ministry's website at:
BEIJING, March 15 China aims to cut taxes and fees for companies by 1 trillion yuan ($144.65 billion) this year, Premier Li Keqiang said Wednesday.
* Toyota, electric machinery makers offer smaller base pay raise * Unions made same demands as one year ago * Big firms offer far less than union demands * Hikes 'far from enough' to boost growth - economist (Adds results, reaction, details) By Tetsushi Kajimoto TOKYO, March 15 Most major Japanese companies offered the lowest hike in base pay in four years on Wednesday, a setback for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's campaign dubbed "Abenomics" to spur the long-sl
WASHINGTON, March 15 The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates for the second time in three months on Wednesday, encouraged by strong monthly job gains and confidence that inflation is finally rising to its target.