BRIEF-Fitch says slower UAE Islamic bank growth will weaken asset quality
TOKYO Oct 2 Newly appointed Japanese Finance Minister Koriki Jojima sounded a cautious note on the idea of the Bank of Japan's buying foreign bonds as a method of future monetary easing.
"From the standpoint of the current BOJ Law, careful consideration would be needed," he told a news conference after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
Jojima's remark comes a day after newly appointed Economics Minister Seiji Maehara said that such purchases represent one option for easing, and that the yen's strength had gone too far.
The BOJ, which eased monetary policy last month, will hold its next policy-setting meeting this week.
NEW YORK, Feb 27 The lobby group for Wall Street's structured finance companies has partnered with the trade association for the blockchain industry to explore ways blockchain technology can streamline the $1.9 trillion U.S. securitization market.
TOKYO, Feb 27 Japanese government bond prices rose on Monday, with the five-year yield hitting a three-month low, on relief over the Bank of Japan's bond buying and caution on U.S. President Donald Trump's speech later in the week.