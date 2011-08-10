UPDATE 4-Oil rises on signs of record compliance with OPEC output deal
* SEB expects 198 new U.S. oil rigs this year (Adds OPEC figures, analyst comments, updates prices)
TOKYO Aug 10 Prime Minister Naoto Kan said on Wednesday he recognises worries within Japan about the strong yen possibly prompting companies to shift production overseas.
Kan, speaking in parliament, declined to comment on what was an appropriate dollar/yen level for Japan. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* SEB expects 198 new U.S. oil rigs this year (Adds OPEC figures, analyst comments, updates prices)
* Biostage Inc - offering was priced at $0.40 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rave Restaurant Group, Inc announces extension of rights offering