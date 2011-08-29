TOKYO Aug 29 Japanese Prime Minister Naoto Kan said on Monday that yen moves have been somewhat one-sided, repeating the government's warning to markets against pushing up the currency too much.

Kan, who is set to be replaced as prime minister, with a new ruling party head to be decided on Monday, also said a strong yen has both demerits and merits for the economy, adding that Japan should try to benefit from yen rises by accelerating overseas investment from companies. (Reporting by Sumio Ito; Writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Joseph Radford)