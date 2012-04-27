* Announcement due next week - Japanese newspaper
* Japan agreed to buy China govt debt last month
* Other central banks also buying South Korea debt
By Stanley White and Choonsik Yoo
TOKYO/SEOUL, April 27 Japan is in talks with
South Korea about buying its government bonds, senior officials
from both countries said, a further sign that Tokyo it is
beginning to diversify its reserves away from the dollar after
agreeing to buy government debt from China last month.
Finance ministers and central bank chiefs from the two
countries are due to meet in Manila on May 3 for Asian
Development Bank meetings and Japan's Asahi newspaper said an
announcement could be made then.
"Discussion has been under way for quite some time but I
don't know about the report that an announcement will be made,"
South Korean Vice Finance Minister Shin Je-yoon said by
telephone in Seoul.
Japan's reserves stood at $1.3 trillion at the end of last
month, the second-largest after China's currency reserves. Japan
does not release a detailed breakdown but the bulk of its
reserves are believed to be held in U.S. Treasuries as Japan as
repeatedly intervened to try to weaken its currency versus the
dollar.
Japan has agreed to buy some $10 billion in Chinese
government debt, the first major economy to do so, and a move
which helps bolster the credibility of the yuan as an
international currency.
China, Switzerland, Thailand and Malaysia are among other
central banks that have invested in South Korean local-currency
bonds, as they seek to diversify foreign exchange reserves away
from U.S. dollar-denominated assets.
