BRIEF-Primo Water Corp says resolution of contingent liabilities
TOKYO Feb 12 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday he discussed global economic and market developments in a meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
"There was no particular comment from the prime minister," Kuroda told reporters, when asked what they discussed on monetary policy.
Kuroda said Japan's economy was moving in line with the BOJ's scenario, adding that now is the time to monitor the economic effects of last month's decision to adopt a negative interest rate policy. (Reporting by Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto, writing by Leika Kihara, editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Futures down: Dow 48 pts, S&P 6.25 pts, Nasdaq 11.5 pts (Adds details, updates prices)
NEW YORK, April 7 The dollar fell against the yen on Friday after a much softer-than-forecast U.S. non-farm payrolls report, backing expectations of gradual pace of interest rate increases this year.