TOKYO Oct 21 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday he saw no signs of excessive risk-taking or overheating in the country's financial activity.

"At present, we don't see any big problem that could destabilise Japan's financial system," Kuroda said in a speech at an annual meeting of Japanese credit associations.

But he added that the BOJ's negative interest rate policy was weighing on financial institutions' profits, which were already in a declining trend due to structural factors like narrowing margins and a rapidly ageing population. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)