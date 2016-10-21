TOKYO Oct 21 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said on Friday he saw no signs of excessive risk-taking
or overheating in the country's financial activity.
"At present, we don't see any big problem that could
destabilise Japan's financial system," Kuroda said in a speech
at an annual meeting of Japanese credit associations.
But he added that the BOJ's negative interest rate policy
was weighing on financial institutions' profits, which were
already in a declining trend due to structural factors like
narrowing margins and a rapidly ageing population.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)