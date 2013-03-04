TOKYO, March 4 The Bank of Japan must ease
monetary policy further both by expanding the size of asset
purchases and targeting a wider type of assets in order to
achieve its 2 percent inflation target, Haruhiko Kuroda, the
government's nominee for next central bank governor, said on
Monday.
He also said the central bank should consider extending the
duration of the maturity of government bonds it buys under its
asset-buying scheme from the current three years.
"Japan is still mired in deflation. In order to correct
this, end deflation and achieve the BOJ's 2 percent inflation
target, the steps already decided by the central bank is not
enough," he said in a confirmation hearing in the lower house of
parliament.