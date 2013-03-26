TOKYO, March 26 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said on Tuesday that it is difficult to set nominal gross
domestic product as a target for monetary policy.
"It's difficult to adopt (nominal GDP) as a target now. I
think a flexible inflation target is more realistic," Kuroda
told parliament.
Mark Carney, the governor of the Bank of Canada who will
switch jobs to take the helm of the Bank of England in July, had
mentioned last year that targeting nominal GDP could be among
extreme measures central banks could pursue as they run out of
more conventional tools to boost their economies.