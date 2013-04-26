TOKYO, April 26 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said there was no talk at Friday's policy meeting that
additional monetary easing was needed at this stage, following
the central bank's massive monetary stimulus earlier in the
month.
Kuroda also told a news conference that the board's Takahide
Kiuchi and Takehiro Sato dissented from the BOJ's forecast that
Japan will likely see 2 percent inflation in the latter half of
the three years to March 2016.
Below are key quotes from Kuroda in his news conference:
MONETARY POLICY
"Board members Sato and Kiuchi dissented to the forecast
that consumer inflation will approach 2 percent in the latter
half of the report's projection period (to March 2016) ...
"It's true that the longer ahead the projection is for,
there's more uncertainty over it as seen in the divergence (in
each member's price forecasts)."
"There were no calls at today's meeting for further monetary
easing at this stage ... There was agreement that it's
appropriate to continue with the current policy."
BOND YIELDS
"From a long-term perspective, it's natural for long-term
interest rates to rise if prices do start to rise and inflation
expectations heighten ... But I don't see the chance of nominal
interest rates rising immediately.
"For the time being, the BOJ will be buying 50 trillion yen
of government bonds annually to expand the monetary base by 60
trillion to 70 trillion yen each year. We'll be buying bonds in
a balanced way across the yield curve. That should curb rises in
nominal long-term interest rates to a large extent.
"As the economy recovers and prices start to rise, it's
natural for long-term interest rates to rise. But Japan isn't
near that stage yet."
FOREX
"It's inappropriate for me to comment on specific currency
levels or its direction. At the BOJ's branch managers' meeting,
some managers said smaller companies were worried about a rise
in costs (as a result of a weakening yen). On the other hand,
exporters have seen profitability, earnings and business
sentiment improve (from yen declines) ...
"The BOJ guides monetary policy to achieve its goal of price
stability. Currencies are neither the purpose nor the target of
our policy."
FISCAL POLICY
"Japan's net debt-to-GDP ratio is around 120 percent. There
are industrialised nations whose net debt ratio is similar. That
said, I am not saying such a debt ratio can be sustained.
"Japan needs to achieve a primary budget surplus as soon as
possible and lower its debt-to-GDP ratio ... It needs to make
efforts to restore fiscal health."