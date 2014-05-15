* Supply constraints offer chance to tackle structural
By Leika Kihara and Stanley White
TOKYO, May 15 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said rising inflation expectations are already nudging
companies into raising wages and prices, expressing confidence
that the economy is on track to meet the bank's 2 percent price
target.
Tightening job markets and supply constraints, which became
apparent as an improving economy boosted domestic demand, also
highlight the need to proceed with structural reforms to boost
productivity and deal with long-term challenges Japan face such
as the shrinking working-age population, he said on Thursday.
"The output gap has been steadily narrowing ... and the rise
in medium- to long-term inflation expectations seem to have
started to influence actual wage and price settings," Kuroda
said in a speech delivered at a seminar.
"With the supply capacity constraints having surfaced, this
will be a golden opportunity to resolve the medium- to long-term
challenges facing Japan's economy," he said, suggesting the need
for Japan to lay out a credible growth strategy in June.
When the economy was weak and people were still looking for
jobs, the government had difficulty winning support for steps to
enhance labour participation of women and the elderly, he said.
But with companies now facing labour shortages due to an
improving economy, now was the time to take measures to raise
Japan's long-term growth potential, Kuroda said.
"Given the demographic trends, there is no doubt that labor
supply will be an issue in the near future in various forms."
Under an intense burst of stimulus deployed in April last
year, the BOJ pledged to double base money to end deflation and
accelerate inflation to 2 percent in roughly two years.
Kuroda has dispelled market expectations of an immediate
expansion of monetary stimulus by repeating his optimism that
the economy will recovery strongly enough to meet the target.
While some analysts point to slow wage growth as risks to
the price outlook, Kuroda said an increasing number of firms
were raising base wages and shifting away from their strategy of
trying to beat competition with price cuts alone.
The increase in demand has eliminated excess slack in the
economy, pushing up overall prices, he said. Prices are also
responding more vividly to improvements in the economy as more
people expect inflation to accelerate ahead, he added.
Data earlier on Thursday showed Japan's economy clocked its
fastest pace of growth in more than two years in the first
quarter as consumer spending jumped and business investment
turned surprisingly strong in a sign of confidence in the
prospects for future growth.
Still, analysts say the economy faces the risks in coming
quarters of consumer demand not bouncing back convincingly after
an April 1 sales tax increase and exports staying weak.
