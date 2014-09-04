Sept 4 The Bank of Japan maintained its massive
monetary stimulus and its upbeat view on the economy on
Thursday, unfazed by recent signs the pain from an April sales
tax rise may last longer than expected and make its inflation
target harder to achieve.
Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at
his post-meeting news conference:
ECONOMIC CYCLE
"Exports and output are showing weak movements. But job and
income conditions are improving steadily, and household
confidence is firm. Companies, reflecting improving earnings,
are maintaining their bullish investment plans. A positive
economic cycle remains in place."
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
"The U.S. economy is recovering steadily, and the country's
monetary policy is about to complete tapering (its asset
purchases). On the other hand, ultra-loose monetary policies are
set to continue in Europe and Japan. Judging from fundamentals,
it won't be that surprising if the dollar strengthens.
"I don't think dollar rises against the yen would be
particularly negative for Japan's economy."
"The yen overshot against European, U.S. and Asian
currencies after the global financial crisis, but then gradually
reversed course in line with economic fundamentals. It's hard to
say how currencies will perform from here and how they ought to
perform.
"When you look at the differences in monetary policies of
the United States, Japan and Europe, you see that Japan and
Europe are maintaining easy policies, while the United States is
about to end tapering and foresee a rise in short-term interest
rates. It's natural to see a currency of a country whose economy
is doing well to rise ... I don't think it's undesirable for
Japan's economy for the yen to weaken further from current
levels."
SALES TAX
On whether Japan should proceed with the second stage of a
sales tax hike to 10 percent next year: "That's for the
government and parliament to decide, so I don't have anything in
particular to say. But it's very important for Japan's fiscal
state and for its economy that steady progress is made in
efforts to restore fiscal health ...
"The positive cyclical mechanism is in place for both
households and companies."
"It's hard to compare the risks of proceeding with the
second sales tax hike, and delaying it. But a delay in the
second sales tax hike may trigger market doubts about the
government's resolve to restore Japan's finances. The
possibility is small but if that happens, there's not much the
government and the BOJ can do.
"On the other hand, if the second sales tax hike or other
external factors result in the economy worsening more than
expected, there are fiscal and monetary policy measures that can
be taken."
GROWTH, INFLATION PROJECTIONS
"Frankly, it's true economic growth has been undershooting
our projections (since April last year) due to various one-off
factors, including external factors such as soft Asian demand.
But inflation has largely moved in line with our forecasts."
