Nov 19 The Bank of Japan kept monetary settings
and its upbeat economic view unchanged on Wednesday in the wake
of data showing the economy has slipped into recession,
preferring to spend more time to gauge the effect of its
surprise easing last month.
On Tuesday, Premier Shinzo Abe said he would call an early
election to seek a fresh mandate for his economic policies, and
would postpone a second increase in the sales tax slated for
2015.
Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at
his post-meeting news conference:
Q3 GDP
"Third-quarter GDP was negative but the effect (of the April
sales tax hike) is subsiding as a whole. Companies are
maintaining their upbeat investment stance against the
background of robust profits. A positive mechanism of income and
expenditure remains in place for both households and companies."
REACTION TO SALES TAX POSTPONEMENT
"I understand that whether to raise the sales tax is
something the government and parliament decides, taking into
account economic and other conditions. Speaking in general
terms, it's important for Japan as a nation to maintain market
trust in its finances.
"The government has laid out a medium-term fiscal
consolidation plan and has set a clear target ... we hope the
government steadily implements measures, based on this plan, to
create a sustainable fiscal structure.
"The BOJ's quantitative and qualitative easing (QQE) is
exerting its intended effect. The government's flexible monetary
policy and measures to strengthen Japan's growth potential have
also had some effect on the economy.
"Last month's monetary easing was purely aimed at ensuring
that our price target will be achieved. Whether to raise the
sales tax is up to the government and parliament to decide."
INFLATION OUTLOOK
"There's a chance core CPI will fall below 1 percent. For
how long it will stay around 1 percent and when it may
accelerate depends on various conditions at the time.
"Fiscal discipline is the responsibility of the government
and parliament, not that of the central bank. The central bank
is solely responsible to achieve its 2 percent price target at
the earliest date possible, so it's important to make steady
efforts on this front."
BOARD MEMBERS' VOTES
(On why three of the four dissenters of the Oct. 31 easing
voted for today's policy decision) "I understand they voted for
the decision on the view that changing what has already been
decided in such a short period of time would hurt the BOJ's
credibility.
