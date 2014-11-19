Nov 19 The Bank of Japan kept monetary settings and its upbeat economic view unchanged on Wednesday in the wake of data showing the economy has slipped into recession, preferring to spend more time to gauge the effect of its surprise easing last month.

On Tuesday, Premier Shinzo Abe said he would call an early election to seek a fresh mandate for his economic policies, and would postpone a second increase in the sales tax slated for 2015.

Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at his post-meeting news conference:

Q3 GDP

"Third-quarter GDP was negative but the effect (of the April sales tax hike) is subsiding as a whole. Companies are maintaining their upbeat investment stance against the background of robust profits. A positive mechanism of income and expenditure remains in place for both households and companies."

REACTION TO SALES TAX POSTPONEMENT

"I understand that whether to raise the sales tax is something the government and parliament decides, taking into account economic and other conditions. Speaking in general terms, it's important for Japan as a nation to maintain market trust in its finances.

"The government has laid out a medium-term fiscal consolidation plan and has set a clear target ... we hope the government steadily implements measures, based on this plan, to create a sustainable fiscal structure.

"The BOJ's quantitative and qualitative easing (QQE) is exerting its intended effect. The government's flexible monetary policy and measures to strengthen Japan's growth potential have also had some effect on the economy.

"Last month's monetary easing was purely aimed at ensuring that our price target will be achieved. Whether to raise the sales tax is up to the government and parliament to decide."

INFLATION OUTLOOK

"There's a chance core CPI will fall below 1 percent. For how long it will stay around 1 percent and when it may accelerate depends on various conditions at the time.

"Fiscal discipline is the responsibility of the government and parliament, not that of the central bank. The central bank is solely responsible to achieve its 2 percent price target at the earliest date possible, so it's important to make steady efforts on this front."

BOARD MEMBERS' VOTES

(On why three of the four dissenters of the Oct. 31 easing voted for today's policy decision) "I understand they voted for the decision on the view that changing what has already been decided in such a short period of time would hurt the BOJ's credibility.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Compiled by Kim Coghill)