May 22 The Bank of Japan maintained its massive monetary stimulus on Friday and offered a slightly more upbeat view of the economy, unfazed by first-quarter GDP data that offered mixed signs on the strength of the recovery.

Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at his post-meeting news conference:

CAPEX, CONSUMPTION

"Exports are picking up and corporate revenues are at record levels. Companies are maintaining their positive stance on capital spending. Private consumption is firm reflecting steady improvements in job and income conditions. The GDP showed consumption rose for three straight quarters.

"Both for households and companies, a positive cycle is kicking in (where increases in income are leading to rising spending). As such, our assessment is that Japan's economy continues to recover moderately.

INFLATION

"The timing for achieving our inflation target may be swayed by oil price moves ... but we expect Japan to reach 2 percent inflation around the first half of fiscal 2016."

POLICY

"The GDP data (this week) was in line with our view that Japan's economy continues to recover moderately ...

"Given the economy and prices are moving in line with our forecasts, I don't see a need for a change in monetary policy.... But we always scrutinise economic and price developments at each policy-setting meeting, including the trend of inflation. And if necessary, we won't hesitate to adjust monetary policy to achieve 2 percent inflation in a stable manner.

"For now, we expect the price trend to improve steadily, so we're not thinking of additional monetary steps. If the need arises in the future, we will consider steps that are deemed appropriate at the time."

REACTION TO Q1 GDP DATA THIS WEEK

"Inventory tends to sway quite a lot each quarter and affects GDP ... I don't think there is a huge buildup of unexpected inventory that could have negative effects on economic growth ahead."

Data this week showed Japan's economy expanded at its fastest pace in a year in January-March but the biggest contributor to growth was higher inventories. Private consumption, housing investment and exports all rose but at a feeble pace.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kim Coghill)