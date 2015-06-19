June 19 The Bank of Japan maintained its massive stimulus programme and its upbeat assessment of the economy on Friday, signalling its conviction that growth will strengthen enough to accelerate inflation to its 2 percent target without more monetary easing.

Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at his post-meeting news conference:

FOREX

(On his recent comment in parliament on the weak yen) "I wasn't talking about the current nominal yen level or about the yen's outlook ... The weak yen's effect varies for each entity. It may have a positive effect for some, and negative effect for others. What's most important is that exchange rates move stably in a way reflecting fundamentals.

"If currency rates are moving in a way that reflect fundamentals, that shouldn't do much harm to the economy.

"The real effective exchange rate is a complex theory and is calculated under a complex formula ... I don't think you can use the real effective exchange rate to project how a currency will move on a nominal basis."

"The purpose of our monetary policy is to achieve price stability, not controlling currency rate levels or their moves ... It's true that the divergence in monetary policy path could affect currency moves, but exchange rates move on many other factors.

"There's absolutely no truth to the view that the weak yen will deprive monetary policy of flexibility.

"I don't think it's desirable for the yen to rise too much or fall too much ... At present, I don't think yen declines are causing severe damage to Japan's economy. What's most important is for currency rate to move stably, reflecting fundamentals. That is in accordance to the G7 consensus."

(Asked whether markets are wrong to believe Kuroda has set a floor on the yen) "It's a hard question to answer, but my stance on currency rates is unchanged. I have never said, and will never say, anything specific about currency levels or the pace of moves ...

"We have absolutely no intention of targeting exchange rate moves or affect currency rates ... Having said that, one of the key effects of QQE is portfolio rebalancing. As the BOJ buys massive long-term government bonds, investors will use the proceeds to invest in other bonds or risky assets. I think that is among the transmission channels of QQE."

GREECE

"The euro zone and the global economies are recovering moderately as a trend. We hope an agreement is reached on the Greek debt crisis so that this recovery won't be affected."

ECONOMY

"It's true that non-manufacturers' capital expenditure is rising and this may reflect a domestic demand-led economic recovery. But manufacturers' capital expenditure plans are also pretty strong. I therefore don't think we can conclude that while non-manufacturers' capital spending is strong, that of manufacturers will remain weak." (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher, Kim Coghill and Jacqueline Wong)