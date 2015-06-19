June 19 The Bank of Japan maintained its massive
stimulus programme and its upbeat assessment of the economy on
Friday, signalling its conviction that growth will strengthen
enough to accelerate inflation to its 2 percent target without
more monetary easing.
Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at
his post-meeting news conference:
FOREX
(On his recent comment in parliament on the weak yen) "I
wasn't talking about the current nominal yen level or about the
yen's outlook ... The weak yen's effect varies for each entity.
It may have a positive effect for some, and negative effect for
others. What's most important is that exchange rates move stably
in a way reflecting fundamentals.
"If currency rates are moving in a way that reflect
fundamentals, that shouldn't do much harm to the economy.
"The real effective exchange rate is a complex theory and is
calculated under a complex formula ... I don't think you can use
the real effective exchange rate to project how a currency will
move on a nominal basis."
"The purpose of our monetary policy is to achieve price
stability, not controlling currency rate levels or their moves
... It's true that the divergence in monetary policy path could
affect currency moves, but exchange rates move on many other
factors.
"There's absolutely no truth to the view that the weak yen
will deprive monetary policy of flexibility.
"I don't think it's desirable for the yen to rise too much
or fall too much ... At present, I don't think yen declines are
causing severe damage to Japan's economy. What's most important
is for currency rate to move stably, reflecting fundamentals.
That is in accordance to the G7 consensus."
(Asked whether markets are wrong to believe Kuroda has set a
floor on the yen) "It's a hard question to answer, but my stance
on currency rates is unchanged. I have never said, and will
never say, anything specific about currency levels or the pace
of moves ...
"We have absolutely no intention of targeting exchange rate
moves or affect currency rates ... Having said that, one of the
key effects of QQE is portfolio rebalancing. As the BOJ buys
massive long-term government bonds, investors will use the
proceeds to invest in other bonds or risky assets. I think that
is among the transmission channels of QQE."
GREECE
"The euro zone and the global economies are recovering
moderately as a trend. We hope an agreement is reached on the
Greek debt crisis so that this recovery won't be affected."
ECONOMY
"It's true that non-manufacturers' capital expenditure is
rising and this may reflect a domestic demand-led economic
recovery. But manufacturers' capital expenditure plans are also
pretty strong. I therefore don't think we can conclude that
while non-manufacturers' capital spending is strong, that of
manufacturers will remain weak."
(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White and Tetsushi
Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher, Kim Coghill and Jacqueline
Wong)