TOKYO Aug 7 The Bank of Japan maintained its massive stimulus programme and upbeat economic assessment on Friday, reflecting its conviction that inflation will accelerate toward 2 percent price growth without additional monetary easing.

Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at his post-meeting news conference:

EXPORTS, OUTPUT

"The softness in exports and output is likely temporary. It's true the temporary weakness in U.S. growth in the first quarter, as well as sluggish Asian demand, weighed on exports. But we expect exports to pick up ahead as overseas economies recover and add to support from a weak yen.

"It's true China's economic growth is slowing and other emerging market economies are also showing weak growth. But we expect overseas economies to recover moderately as strength in advanced economies broadenS. As such, we expect the softness in exports and output to be temporary."

CONSUMER SPENDING

"Household sentiment continues to recover as a trend. Consumer spending is likely to remain resilient after emerging from a temporary hit from bad weather.

"It's true consumer spending has hovered on a weak note. But consumption will become more resilient as base salary rises and summer bonuses are paid, underscoring improvements in household income and job conditions."

INFLATION

"Consumer inflation will hover around zero for the time being due to the effect or energy costs. But it is likely to accelerate later this fiscal year and head toward 2 percent as the effect of oil prices dissipate." (Reporting by Stanley White, Tetsushi Kajimoto, Leika Kihara)