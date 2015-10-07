(Adds more comments on inflation, economy)
Oct 7 The Bank of Japan held off on expanding
stimulus on Wednesday, even as slumping exports and falling oil
prices threaten its rosy projection that the economy is on track
to hit the bank's ambitious 2 percent inflation target next
year.
Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at
his post-meeting news conference:
MONETARY POLICY
"Quantitative and qualitative easing has been exerting its
intended effects. But oil prices have dropped quite rapidly and
sharply, which no one had expected until last summer. As
emerging market economies have been slowing recently, we are
still halfway to achieving the 2 percent inflation target.
"But the price trend is steadily improving towards the
target, and our stance remains unchanged that we will not
hesitate to adjust policy if necessary in order to achieve the
price stability goal quickly.
"We will steadily promote QQE in order to achieve the 2
percent price target at the earliest possible time as stipulated
in a joint statement with the government, and this stance
remains unchanged.
"We will continue with our efforts to achieve the price
stability goal, while examining both upside and downside risks
within and outside of the country at every policy meeting.
"We are not considering lowering interest paid on excess
reserves (that) financial institutions park at the BOJ, and
there's no possibility that our thinking will change in the near
future."
PRICES
"Consumer inflation will likely move around zero due to
drops in energy prices but as the price trend steadily rises and
effects of declining oil prices taper, it is expected to pick up
towards the 2 percent price target.
"Consumer inflation is expected to hit 2 percent around the
first half of fiscal 2016, but the timing could be somewhat
swayed depending on oil prices."
"The supply-demand balance of the macro economy is steadily
improving centring on tightening of the labour market. In such a
situation, consumer inflation, excluding fresh food prices, is
hovering around zero percent but consumer prices, excluding both
fresh food and energy, have risen above 1 percent and various
other indicators show the price trend is steadily rising."
ECONOMY
"It's true that exports and production have been affected by
slowdown in emerging market economies. But as the latest tankan
showed, companies' positive stance on investment remains intact
on the back of record profits.
"As employment and income conditions steadily improve,
private consumption has been resilient and housing investment is
picking up, the economy as a whole continues a moderate
recovery."
(Reporting by Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by
Kim Coghill)