Oct 7 The Bank of Japan held off on expanding stimulus on Wednesday, even as slumping exports and falling oil prices threaten its rosy projection that the economy is on track to hit the bank's ambitious 2 percent inflation target next year.

Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at his post-meeting news conference:

MONETARY POLICY

"Quantitative and qualitative easing has been exerting its intended effects. But oil prices have dropped quite rapidly and sharply, which no one had expected until last summer. As emerging market economies have been slowing recently, we are still halfway to achieving the 2 percent inflation target.

"But the price trend is steadily improving towards the target, and our stance remains unchanged that we will not hesitate to adjust policy if necessary in order to achieve the price stability goal quickly.

"We will steadily promote QQE in order to achieve the 2 percent price target at the earliest possible time as stipulated in a joint statement with the government, and this stance remains unchanged.

"We will continue with our efforts to achieve the price stability goal, while examining both upside and downside risks within and outside of the country at every policy meeting.

"We are not considering lowering interest paid on excess reserves (that) financial institutions park at the BOJ, and there's no possibility that our thinking will change in the near future."

PRICES

"Consumer inflation will likely move around zero due to drops in energy prices but as the price trend steadily rises and effects of declining oil prices taper, it is expected to pick up towards the 2 percent price target.

"Consumer inflation is expected to hit 2 percent around the first half of fiscal 2016, but the timing could be somewhat swayed depending on oil prices."

"The supply-demand balance of the macro economy is steadily improving centring on tightening of the labour market. In such a situation, consumer inflation, excluding fresh food prices, is hovering around zero percent but consumer prices, excluding both fresh food and energy, have risen above 1 percent and various other indicators show the price trend is steadily rising."

ECONOMY

"It's true that exports and production have been affected by slowdown in emerging market economies. But as the latest tankan showed, companies' positive stance on investment remains intact on the back of record profits.

"As employment and income conditions steadily improve, private consumption has been resilient and housing investment is picking up, the economy as a whole continues a moderate recovery." (Reporting by Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kim Coghill)