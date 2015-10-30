Oct 30 Following are comments from Bank of Japan
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at his news conference after a policy
board meeting :
PRICE TARGET, TIMEFRAME
"The timing for achieving the price target has been delayed
but this is largely due to the effect of energy price falls. The
price trend is improving steadily and inflation is likely to
head towards 2 percent as the effect of oil price falls
dissipates."
"We've said two years is the timeframe we have in mind when
we say we will aim to achieve our inflation target at the
earliest date possible. The actual timing for hitting our target
can fluctuate depending on various factors such as oil price
moves. But I don't think we need to change (the two-year)
timeframe.
"That commitment is key to ending deflation and the core of
the policy effect of QQE."
"We won't hesitate to make necessary policy adjustments if
we judge that there is a change in the broad price trend."
"I'm not thinking of raising or lowering the current 2
percent inflation target."
OVERSEAS IMPACT
"As the IMF projects, there is a risk that the slowdown (in
China and emerging Asian economies) may persist longer than
expected. If that happens, the biggest impact on Japan's economy
will be through trade. Many Japanese companies operate in East
Asia so their profits may also be affected.
"But Chinese and other Asian economies have become resilient
to risks ... Our main scenario is for the global economy to
recover moderately, driven by the strength in advanced
economies."
MONETARY POLICY
"I don't think there are limits to our policy options."
TODAY'S MEETING
"There were no proposals at today's meeting to ease monetary
policy."
WAGES
"Wages are rising but only slowly and not as much as
expected, despite the job market being so tight and corporate
profits at record-high levels. That means we can expect wages to
rise more in the future."
"I don't think it's the central bank's responsibility to
directly affect wage rates, so I'm not thinking of doing such a
thing."
CAPEX
"Companies' capital expenditure plans are strong but actual
spending hasn't been so strong yet. I think companies will start
doing more capital spending, but some people talk about the
impact of slowing emerging markets and market volatility ... so
we need to monitor the situation carefully."
WHETHER THERE ARE RISKS OF EXCESSIVE EASING
Asked whether easing now would have been deploying excessive
stimulus, doing too much: "That's a very tricky issue. We will
strive to hit 2 percent inflation at the earliest date possible.
But even so, price growth must be accompanied by wage rises and
rises in corporate profits. It needs to be a balanced price
growth. Otherwise, Japan won't see 2 percent inflation achieved
in a sustainable manner.
"There may be some board members who think about (the risk
of excessive monetary easing). But we maintained our stimulus
programme today based on the understanding that the price trend
is improving steadily and QQE is exerting its intended effect."
"I don't think it was reckless to aim for 2 percent
inflation."
(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White and Tetsushi
Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)