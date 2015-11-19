Nov 19 The Bank of Japan maintained its current
pace of monetary stimulus on Thursday, clinging to hopes that an
economic recovery is in sight despite soft domestic capital
expenditure and challenging global business
conditions.
Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at
his post-meeting news conference:
EXPORTS, OUTPUT
"Exports and factory output remain flat due to the effect of
the slowdown in emerging economies. On the other hand, companies
are retaining their positive stance toward investment reflecting
record profits ...
"Emerging economies will likely emerge from the doldrums
helped by solid growth in advanced economies. Exports will move
sideways for the time being, but will likely recover moderately.
"Rises in exports and progress in inventory adjustment in
some sectors are also expected to help factory output recover
gradually."
(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White and Tetsushi
Kajimoto)